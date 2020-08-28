Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Jackson County and Central Madison County until 6:45 p.m.

At 619 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southeastern Huntsville, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, Paint Rock, Farley, Trenton, Garth, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro.