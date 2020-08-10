Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Jackson County, North central Marshall County and Southeastern Madison County until 8:45 p.m.

At 815 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gurley, or 13 miles east of Huntsville, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Woodville, Paint Rock, Lim Rock, Trenton, Garth and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates