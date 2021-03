Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jackson County until 5:45 a.m.

At 520 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gurley, or 14 miles southeast of Moores Mill, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Stevenson, Hollywood, Skyline, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Bass, Martintown, Lim Rock and Princeton.

