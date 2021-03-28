Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama and Southeastern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee until 5 a.m.

At 426 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Market, or 11 miles east of Moores Mill, moving east at 70 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Stevenson, Skyline, Anderson, Hytop, Bass, Francisco, Princeton, Jericho, Estillfork and Hollytree.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE