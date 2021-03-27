Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson County

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama and Southeastern Franklin County in Middle Tennessee until 7:15 p.m.

At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skyline, or 7 miles northwest of Scottsboro, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Stevenson, Hollywood, Skyline, Anderson, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Bass and Martintown.

