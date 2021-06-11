Clear
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin County

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 3:40 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Franklin County until 4 p.m.

At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Red Bay, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Vina, Hodges, Duketon and Atwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

