Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Franklin County in northwestern Alabama...

* Until 830 AM CDT.

* At 745 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belgreen, or 13 miles east of Red Bay, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include... Russellville, Phil Campbell, Belgreen, Hodges, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Atwood, Tharptown, Duketon, Rockwood and Newburg. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.