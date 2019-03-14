The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall and DeKalb counties until 5:15 p.m.
Related Content
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Marshall counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Cullman counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison County
- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Limestone, Morgan counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lauderdale, Colbert counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin counties
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lauderdale, Colbert counties
Scroll for more content...