Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Jackson County, Northeastern Marshall County and West central DeKalb County until 4:45 p.m.

At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Section, or 9 miles south of Scottsboro, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Scottsboro, Rainsville, Fyffe, Powell, Geraldine, Section, Langston, Lakeview, Hopewell and Painter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

