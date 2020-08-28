Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Jackson County, Central Marshall County an Southwestern DeKalb County until 7:15 p.m.

At 628 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guntersville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Albertville, Guntersville, Rainsville, Fyffe, Powell, Geraldine, Grant, Section, Dutton and Langston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.