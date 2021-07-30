Clear
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall counties

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 7:28 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 8:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Jackson County, Marshall County, Southeastern Madison County and Southwestern DeKalb County until 7:45 p.m.

At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grant, or 10 miles north of Guntersville, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Crossville, Owens Cross Roads, Fyffe, Powell, Grant and Geraldine.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

