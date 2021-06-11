Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County until 5:15 p.m.

At 440 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geraldine, or 10 miles west of Rainsville, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Rainsville, Crossville, Fyffe, Powell, Geraldine, Lakeview, Guest, Hopewell, Skirum and Lebanon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

