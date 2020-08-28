Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cullman, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Cullman County and southwestern Morgan County until 6 p.m.

At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sardis, or 12 miles north of Arley, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Cullman, Falkville, Vinemont, West Point, Lacon, Jones Chapel and Battleground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.