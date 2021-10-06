Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Marshall County, Southern Madison County, and Southeastern Morgan County until 4:45 p.m.

At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Arab, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Southern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, Morgan City, Baileyton, Eva and Valhermoso Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

