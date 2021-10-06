Clear
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

Posted: Oct 6, 2021 6:34 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2021 7:19 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7 p.m. Wednesday for Colbert and Lauderdale counties.

This includes Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Cherokee, Littleville, Posey Loop, Srygley Church, New Bethel and Oakland.

