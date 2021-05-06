Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Colbert and Lauderdale counties until 5:45 p.m.

* At 455 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Hohenwald to near Walnut Grove to 6 miles east of Ripley, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Killen, Cherokee, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Waterloo and Green Hill. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

