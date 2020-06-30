Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lauderdale County and East Central Colbert County until 6:45 p.m.

At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Underwood-Petersville, or near Florence, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Killen, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Center Star, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, Ford City and Oakland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH