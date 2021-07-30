Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Lauderdale County, West central Limestone County, East central Colbert County and Northern Lawrence County until 6:30 p.m.

At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lexington, or 16 miles northeast of Florence, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Florence, Rogersville, Killen, Town Creek, Lexington, Leighton, Courtland, St. Florian, North Courtland and Anderson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

