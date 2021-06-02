Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Colbert County and Western Franklin County until 3:45 p.m.

At 314 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Bay, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Red Bay, Cherokee, Vina, Posey Loop, Pogo, Mt Hester, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Atwood, Srygley Church and Maud.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

