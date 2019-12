Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... LAWRENCE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... * UNTIL 615 PM CST. * AT 530 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF TREMONT, OR 8 MILES SOUTH OF RED BAY, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 65 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RUSSELLVILLE, MOULTON, RED BAY, PHIL CAMPBELL, TOWN CREEK, LITTLEVILLE, LEIGHTON, COURTLAND, BELGREEN AND NORTH COURTLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH