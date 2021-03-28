Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Colbert County, Eastern Franklin County and Western Lawrence County until 3:45 a.m.

At 308 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Russellville, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Russellville, Moulton, Phil Campbell, Town Creek, Littleville, Leighton, Courtland, Belgreen, North Courtland and Posey Loop.

