Severe Thunderstorm Warning cancelled for Colbert, Lawrence counties

7:45 p.m. Update: Warnings are cancelled

7:28 p.m. UPDATE:

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... NORTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... * UNTIL 800 PM CST. * AT 725 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR LITTLEVILLE, OR 10 MILES SOUTHEAST OF MUSCLE SHOALS, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... TRINITY, TOWN CREEK, LEIGHTON, COURTLAND, NORTH COURTLAND, HILLSBORO, CHALYBEATE SPRINGS, LA GRANGE, NE SMITH AND CADDO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Earlier:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLBERT...NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN AND NORTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES... AT 708 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR LITTLEVILLE, OR 7 MILES NORTH OF RUSSELLVILLE, MOVING EAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MUSCLE SHOALS, RUSSELLVILLE, TUSCUMBIA, TOWN CREEK, LITTLEVILLE, LEIGHTON, COURTLAND, NORTH COURTLAND, NEW BETHEL AND LA GRANGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH