Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin County

4:35 p.m. UPDATE: Colbert and Lauderdale counties removed from the warning.

From earlier:

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for south-central Lauderdale County, western Colbert County and northwestern Franklin County untl 4:45 p.m.

You can expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Cherokee, Littleville, Posey Loop, Mt Hester, Cedar Creek Reservoir, Srygley Church, New Bethel and Oakland.

