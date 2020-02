Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale counties

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY, COLBERT COUNTY and NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY UNTIL 5:45 PM.

AT 453 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 7 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BURTON, OR 9 MILES SOUTHEAST OF BOONEVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FLORENCE, SHEFFIELD, TUSCUMBIA, CHEROKEE, UNDERWOOD-PETERSVILLE, WATERLOO, MALONE, POSEY LOOP, ALLSBORO AND RIVERTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA. TORNADOES CAN DEVELOP QUICKLY FROM SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IF ONE IS SPOTTED, ACT QUICKLY AND MOVE TO A PLACE OF SAFETY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE SUCH AS A BASEMENT OR SMALL INTERIOR ROOM. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH