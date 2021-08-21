Clear
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert County

Posted: Aug 21, 2021 6:22 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2021 6:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Colbert County until 7 p.m.

At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Iuka, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Cherokee, Malone, Mynot, Mt Hester, Margerum, Maud and Allsboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

