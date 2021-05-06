Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cullman, Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties until 7:15 p.m.

At 625 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hazel Green to near Priceville to Ashridge, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Cullman, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Guntersville, Arab, Bridgeport and Moores Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

If on or near the Tennessee River or Lake Guntersville, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

See all the radars HERE

Access the Muscle Shoals radar HERE

Access the Decatur radar HERE

Access the Guntersville radar HERE

And download our news and weather apps HERE