Severe storms impact after-school activities

Several schools across North Alabama are cancelling their after-school activities because of the threat of severe weather coming in Thursday afternoon.
Schools that have cancelled after-school activities are listed below:
- Huntsville City Schools
- Madison City Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Marshall Co. Schools (They will still have extended day.)
- Limestone County Schools
The Huntsville Board of Education meeting was also cancelled because of the threat. It was rescheduled to Monday, April 22 at 9:00 a.m. At the meeting, the board was expected to vote on a Pre-Kindergarten tuition proposal and adress the Apple bus incident.
We'll update this list as more schools announce the cancellations. You can find the latest updates on severe weather coming into North Alabama here or by downloading our WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App. The app is available for free for both Apple and Android devices.
