Several waves of rain today, strong storms possible later this afternoon

Stay weather aware today. Right now, we are tracking the first of two rounds of showers and storms that will impact North Alabama. This first round is not expected to produce severe weather. However, pockets of heavy rainfall and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder will be possible. The first round of rain will continue to overspread the area this morning, before eventually tapering off by midday.

Later this afternoon, a second round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop right over North Alabama. This second round will form along the cold front and could produce strong to severe storms late this afternoon and into the evening. Storms are expected to redevelop as early as 3 PM with this second round, make their way eastward near the Metro area around 5 PM, then Sand Mountain past sunset around 7 PM. The main concerns will be heavy rain and gusty winds. However, there is a very small chance for an isolated tornado with this second round. If you are still traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday today, have a way to get reliable weather information. Download the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App to get live, real-time radar information and watches and warnings wherever you are. The severe weather threat and much of the rainfall comes to an end by Midnight tonight.

Another thing to keep in mind today is the gusty winds that linger even outside of showers and storms. Sustained winds will remain at 15 to 20 miles per hour throughout the day. Gusts closer to 35 or 40 miles per hour will be possible until the cold front moves through late tonight. Looking ahead to your Thanksgiving Day, a few clouds will linger during the morning hours. Otherwise, enjoy the sunshine! Highs top out in the upper 60s Thursday, making it a perfect day for any outdoor holiday gatherings. Soak up the sun tomorrow, because there will not be a whole lot of it this weekend. Showers return Friday evening and early Saturday morning. Saturday is trending drier, but thick cloud cover will keep things gloomy. Another strong system looks to bring a widespread soaking rain Sunday. An additional one to two inches of rain is expected through early next week. Once the rain moves out Sunday night and Monday morning, get ready for a major blast of cold air next week! Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s. Next week will be a friendly reminder that winter is not too far away!