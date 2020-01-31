Clear
Several schools closed in Alabama and Tennessee because of illnesses

All schools in the Lincoln County and Fayetteville city school systems in Tennessee will be closed Friday.

Several schools across the Tennessee Valley are closed because of illnesses and flu like symptoms.

On Wednesday, East Lawrence Elementary School in Lawrence County, Alabama announced they were closing for the rest of the week.

Officials with Lincoln County Schools in Tennessee say 16% of their students were absent from school Thursday with even more checking out throughout the day because of illnesses spreading around. That's why they decided to close the schools for the day.

Instead of teaching teachers and staff will spend the day cleaning and sanitizing commonly touched items like door handles and desks.

Over in Fayetteville, the city school district posted on Facebook they will be closed Friday because of illnesses, but didn't specify what those illnesses are.

We talked to one parent who told us closing the schools is the right thing to do.

"If you can isolate some of the kids that have it, don't allow it a chance to spread among others, and sanitize the building to make sure that none of the germs are still around, I think that's good," said Michael Smith.

The superintendent of Lincoln County Schools told us they are considering remaining closed on Monday too.
He says he will meet with medical staff today to make a decision.

