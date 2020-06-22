Several rounds of thunderstorms possible Monday

The active pattern that started Sunday continues Monday for North Alabama. Chances for thunderstorms will increase beginning around noon and scattered thunderstorms will be possible through late tonight.

Any storm could once again become briefly strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main concerns. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s This afternoon. Combined with the humidity Monday afternoon will feel like the low to mid 90s.

Heading into Tuesday, a cold front will slowly approach North Alabama from the northwest. Because of its slow progression, widespread showers and storms are likely throughout the day Tuesday and persist into Wednesday as well. Rainfall totals through Wednesday will likely hover be between 1-2" for the entire area, with locally higher amounts possible for areas that see several rounds of storms the next few days. The widespread rainfall and associated cloud cover should keep temperatures in the low 80s midweek.

The front finally drops south of our area by Thursday, but does not bring much relief. Temperatures will actually warm into the upper 80s then to near 90 next weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue well into the weekend as well.