Several rounds of strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Shower chances will remain low the rest of Monday and overnight. However, mist and some patchy dense fog may develop for some areas.

The next round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into North Alabama out of the southwest just before sunrise Tuesday morning. Most storms should stay below severe level but there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm Tuesday morning. The primary concern for any strong storms Tuesday morning would be damaging winds and damaging hail. Tuesday's first thunderstorm threat will drop off closer to 9 AM and 10 AM.

If you need some time outside and maybe go for a walk, the early afternoon hours will be the driest and safest. The next round of storms by late afternoon will have a highest severe threat of Tuesday. Scattered severe storms are possible including all types of severe weather: damaging winds & hail as well as tornadoes. The severe threat will end from west to east, ending for all by the late evening hours.

North Alabama finally returns to dry weather by late Wednesday morning. By Thursday and Friday expect sunshine with highs in the low 80s to finish the workweek! Plan on getting out but social distancing. Expect the grass to take off so you may want to cut the grass before rain returns this weekend.