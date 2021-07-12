Several rounds of storms brings flood and wind threat Monday

Showers and storms will be dotting the map across North Alabama all day Monday. Storms this afternoon and evening could once again be strong to marginally severe. The other big concern today and Tuesday is the additional heavy rainfall on top of the already saturated conditions in North Alabama. An additional inch to inch to two inches of rain will be possible the next couple of days. Flash flooding, ponding on roadways as well as flooding of creeks and rivers will be possible.

High pressure starts to build back in from the east by Wednesday. This will lessen our coverage of showers and storms, but there will still be plenty of moisture in place for pop ups to develop during the afternoon hours each day. High temperatures in the mid 80s to start the week will creep up to near 90 by midweek.