Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison county deputies investigating deadly shooting Full Story

Several rounds of storms brings flood and wind threat Monday

Expect several rounds of thunderstorms Monday. The risk for severe weather is low today but heavy rain brings a flood risk to north Alabama.

Posted: Jul 12, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Showers and storms will be dotting the map across North Alabama all day Monday. Storms this afternoon and evening could once again be strong to marginally severe. The other big concern today and Tuesday is the additional heavy rainfall on top of the already saturated conditions in North Alabama. An additional inch to inch to two inches of rain will be possible the next couple of days. Flash flooding, ponding on roadways as well as flooding of creeks and rivers will be possible.  

High pressure starts to build back in from the east by Wednesday. This will lessen our coverage of showers and storms, but there will still be plenty of moisture in place for pop ups to develop during the afternoon hours each day. High temperatures in the mid 80s to start the week will creep up to near 90 by midweek.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events