Several rounds of severe storms possible beginning Friday night

Friday starts quiet but the next 24-hours will include the possibility of several rounds of thunderstorms with the threat of all types of severe weather: damaging winds & hail as well as tornadoes. On top of the severe threat flash flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers will be possible for North Alabama.

This afternoon warms to 80 which should be warm enough to generate a few showers and storms for parts of North Alabama. This is well ahead of the main severe window. That Window is roughly 9:00 pm Friday(arriving in the Shoals) through about 9:00 AM Saturday(exiting Sand Mountain)

SPC's Outlook reflects the threat of a sustained thunderstorm complex with a long-lasting damaging winds threat. This could be strong enough to acquire the "derecho" label. It is possible that both of the thunderstorm complexes miss North Alabama to the south tonight and overnight. The thunderstorms that will eventually form the thunderstorms complexes will not even begin to develop in Texas, Oklahoma until this afternoon. What happens between Texas and North Alabama the next 12 hours will have major impacts on the track and severity of the thunderstorm complexes. Continue to check back in with the WAAY-31 StormTracker Weather Team for updates on timing and track throughout the day today.