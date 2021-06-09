Several rounds of heavy rain Wednesday, increasing flood concerns

Rain and storms continue through the rest of Wednesday with highs in the lower-80s this afternoon. At this point in time, there's no outlined risk for severe weather Wednesday but any stronger storms may still produce winds of 30-40 mph. By far the primary hazard today through Friday is flooding of creeks, streams and flash flooding. Areas west of I-65 have already seen 3-5" of rainfall since Sunday and additional rounds of heavy rain will lead to quick rises in water.

North Alabama can expect another 2-4"+ of rainfall through Friday. Any training or slow moving thunderstorms or back-building of thunderstorm complexes may result in flash flooding today and Thursday.

Once we reach Friday storms start to become less numerous each day, finally dwindling to only isolated activity by the start of next workweek.