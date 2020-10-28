Several rounds of heavy rain Wednesday, Zeta brings stronger winds Thursday

Our wet (and windy) pattern is all thanks to Zeta. Although Zeta is still well out into the Gulf of Mexico. Zeta is expected to be at Category 1 hurricane strength(possibly near category 2 strength) when it makes landfall this evening. It'll be moving quickly, once it moves onshore. The center of circulation grazes our southeastern counties early Thursday morning.

The rest of Wednesday expect several rounds of rain, often heavy with some embedded storms. It'll be muggy and mild with highs in the mid 70s. There will still be occasional breaks or lulls in the rain during the afternoon today. In total North Alabama will see two to three inches of rain with locally higher totals.

Through this afternoon it won't be particularly breezy. That all changes overnight as the center of circulation gets closer to the area. By early Thursday, wind can be gusting to near 40 to 50 mph across our eastern counties. It'll stay breezy through Thursday afternoon. Small limbs and trees can go down in wind like that, so power outages aren't totally out of the question.

Once Zeta moves out, cold air moves in. A cold front will follow quickly on the heels of Zeta, sending in cooler air by the evening and making for a downright chilly day Friday. Morning temperatures Friday start in the upper 40s and we'll only hit the upper 50s during the afternoon. Halloween looks pretty good for Saturday with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.