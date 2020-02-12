Several roads in Lacey's Spring still underwater

Flooded neighborhoods are still picking up the pieces.

Valley Street in Lacey's Spring is still underwater after heavy rain came through this area.

People who live here tell us they've had worse flooding, but some parts even reach up to 4.5 feet high. They also said flooding is nothing new - but said this time it's different. Traveling through the waters makes some worry about first responders getting to the area if they need to.

"My biggest concern is if the river rises just enough that we can't navigate this in a standard truck, and it's not deep enough for a boat," Stephen Malone, who lives in Lacey's Spring, said.

"Every inch, every millimeter, that may be something in somebody else's house, that gets ruined," Malone said.

That's because the water levels are changing every hour, which makes it difficult to get to and from their homes.

Heavy rains have flooded River Loop Road, McCutcheon Loop Road, and Valley Street. People who live in this area tell us they're worried about possible trees falling because of how saturated their soil is.

They're also worried the flooding could get worse, and get into some of their homes. They also have emergency bags and clothes packed in case they’re forced to evacuate in our next round of severe storms.

With more rain, cracks in the road are starting to concern people and fear their road could wash away.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets to make sure everyone is driving safely through these flood zones.