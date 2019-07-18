Clear

Several roads flooded in Limestone County

MGN Online MGN Online

Be advised.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 9:27 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 7:29 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Limestone County commissioner confirms there is flooding on Highway 72 between Clements High School and Clements Baptist Church, Holt Springer Road, Snake Road, Hardy Road and Ripley Road.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the county Thursday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events