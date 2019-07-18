A Limestone County commissioner confirms there is flooding on Highway 72 between Clements High School and Clements Baptist Church, Holt Springer Road, Snake Road, Hardy Road and Ripley Road.
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in the county Thursday night.
Please use caution traveling in the county tonight! Commissioner Black, is confirming the following flooded roads in his district at the moment: Highway 72 between Clements High School and Clements Baptist Church; Holt Springer Rd.; Snake Rd.; Hardy Rd. and Ripley Rd. pic.twitter.com/9vnxJpPqza
— Limestone County, AL - Gov’t (@LimestoneCounty) July 19, 2019
Related Content
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Several roads flooded in Limestone County
- Roads reopen in Limestone County
- Several roads closed in Limestone County due to flooding
- Homes flooded on Happy Hollow Road in Limestone Co.
- Major road still closed after flooding in Limestone Co.
- Limestone County Schools bus drivers dealing with flood waters
- Limestone County residents dealing with remnants of Thursday's flooding
- Flooding could cost farmers in Limestone Co.
- Limestone County deputies investigating shooting on Old Railroad Bed Road
Scroll for more content...