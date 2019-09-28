Several records will fall in the coming days

The relentless heat continues across north Alabama. Saturday was the 93rd day with a high temperature in the 90s this year, and the 25th day in the month of September alone. The 93 days of 90 degree heat so far in 2019 tie 1941 for the 11th most all time in a single year. Given the forecast for several more days in the 90s, 2019 will go down as a top 10 year for most 90 degree days in a single year here in Huntsville. While today's high of 94 did not break a record, several records remain in jeopardy in coming days. Sunday and Monday will likely see records shattered, with highs on both days of 97 breaking records of 94 for September 29 and 95 for September 30 set back in 1955 and 1926 respectively. Rain chances are also pretty slim, with the highest chances tomorrow with isolated showers during the afternoon. Drought and wildfire concerns will continue for many more days.

There is a strong possibility for the all time record for highest temperature ever recorded in the month of October to be tied or broken next week as well. Here are the details.

All time record high temperature for October in Huntsville: 96 (October 8, 1911)

Our forecast for Tuesday, October 1: 96

Our forecast for Wednesday, October 2: 96

This still continues to be a historic heat wave for this time of year in north Alabama. If there is any good news, there is a sign of a cool down by next weekend. Data sources are suggesting a cold front will move through the region sometime late week or next weekend. As it does so, temperatures will drop back into the 80s, with some sources indicating highs potentially in the low 80s or even upper 70s sometime around October 8-10. However, this is not our official forecast. Highs will continue to stay in the 90s and upper 80s through the next 7-10 days. There is still a lot of uncertainty in data on how our weather pattern will change long term heading into October. But fall is coming, even if it is really late this year.