Several local players selected for Alabama-Mississippi Classic

A handful of local players were among those selected to participate in the 31st annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.

The game, which is slated to be played March 12 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex, will feature Saniah Parker (Mae Jemison), Sara Puckett (Muscle Shoals), Jirah Rogers (East Limestone), Jenna Walker (Priceville) and Grace Watson (Hazel Green) for the girls' team, with Kaleb Brown (Lee) and Brody Peebles (Hartselle) on the boys' side.

Lee's Kaleb Brown and Mae Jemison's Saniah Parker are among the 10 seniors also participating in the state championships this week.