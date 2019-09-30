Clear
Roughly 65 fire departments respond to Attalla warehouse fire

Credit: Etowah County EMA

Boaz, Douglas and Albertville fire departments responded.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 9:27 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 9:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Firefighters from several agencies battled a very large warehouse fire in Attalla Monday afternoon.

According to Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, roughly 65 agencies were at the scene to control the fire. The dispatch center says fire hydrants in the area were completely tapped out, so the road was shut down for several hours to allow crews to refill.

Attalla Mayor Larry Means says firefighters believe all workers at the warehouse are accounted for.

