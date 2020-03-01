Several days of rain ahead, strong storms possible Monday night

After a spectacular first day of March across north Alabama today, rain chances creep back into the forecast for the start of the new work week. Rain arrives overnight tonight and continues through the first half of Monday. A thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out, but most locations will see just rain. Around one inch of rain is expected tomorrow morning with the first wave of showers and thunderstorms. Although no flooding concerns are expected tomorrow morning, take it slow as you head to work and use cautions in areas of ponding water on roadways. We get a small break in the widespread rain tomorrow afternoon, but a few spotty showers will linger. Then a second wave of showers and storms arrives after sunset Monday night, bringing the potential for a few stronger thunderstorms.

Areas from Huntsville points west are currently outlined in an Isolated risk for severe storms with this second wave of storms tomorrow night. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the primary concerns with the stronger storms will be heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. Another inch of rain is expected tomorrow night through Tuesday morning, with localized flash flooding and rises in creeks and rivers possible. The heavy rain clears out for much of your Election Day. In fact, most of Tuesday is trending much drier, outside of a few spotty showers through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances continue into Wednesday as a low pressure centered off to our south will slide past north Alabama. The bulk of the heavy rain stays to our south with Wednesday's rain, but an additional half inch to an inch of rain is likely midweek. Lingering showers come to an end Thursday morning. Rainfall totals through Thursday have gone down, but are still high enough for potential river flooding to be a concern once again. Most locations can still expect two and a half and four inches of rain through Thursday with higher rainfall totals off to our south. We dry out by late week and next weekend.