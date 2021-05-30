Several catalytic converters stolen from Madison business

One Madison business needs your help identifying the thief or thieves who stole catalytic converters Saturday morning.

We Chunk Junk posted on its Facebook page photos taken from its security system showing a man get out of a white car and walk towards dump trucks. The business told WAAY 31 six converters were stolen from three different trucks.

The financial loss is unknown at this time but the business is bracing to take a significant hit.

If you have any information, contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office.