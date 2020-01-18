Several bullet holes at the Park at Redstone Apartments in Huntsville

Huntsville Police is currently investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Huntsville.
It happened at the Park at Redstone Apartments on Ashland Drive.
Huntsville Police told us there were several gun shots that hit two different apartment buildings.
They are currently looking through surveillance video to try and track down a possible suspect.
At the apartment complex Huntsville police officers on scene told WAAY-31 someone shot into two apartments.
One of the buildings had people inside and the other was vacant.
Officers told us that while there were several bullet holes in both apartments, no one was injured.
Huntsville Police also told us one difficult part about this shooting is that there were no witnesses at the time it all happened.
Right now, they are working on developing a suspect.
