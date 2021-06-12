2021 ASWA Softball All-State Teams announced

The Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its softball all-state teams -- as well as players, pitcher, hitter and coach of the year for each level of play Saturday.

North Alabama's year-end award winners include Hazel Green's McKenzie Newcomb, Rogers' Hannah Price, Madison Academy’s Mya Clark, Plainview's Tessa Word and Pisgah's Kennedy Barron.

Here's a breakdown of the local athletes who made the all-state teams:

CLASS 7A

First team

P: Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones, Jr.

C: Aubrie Lisenby, Bob Jones, Sr.

DH: Katie Schuler, Huntsville, Fr.

DH: Zahria Jones, Sparkman, Sr.

Second team

P: Megan Shurtz, Bob Jones, Sr.

IF: Kenley Hilleary, Austin, Jr.

OF: Charlotte Herron, Bob Jones, Fr.

UT: Mariami Hubbard, Huntsville, Fr.

Honorable mention

P: Katie Bracken, Austin, Jr.

IF: Cassie Reasner, Sparkman, So.

IF: Bella Myers, Huntsville, Fr.

UT: Elaina Collins, Albertville, Jr.

CLASS 6A

First team

P: Emily Simon, Athens, Jr.

P: McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green, Sr.

IF: Karsi Lentz, Hartselle, Jr.

IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, Fr.

OF: Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle, Jr.

UT: Hannah Buffington, Fort Payne, Sr.

Second team

P: Alivia Wilken, Buckhorn, Sr.

P: Madison Murphy, Decatur, Jr.

C: Jada Henderson, Hartselle, Sr.

IF: Blakelyn Austin, Muscle Shoals, Fr.

IF: Kaitlyn Smithey, Buckhorn, Sr.

OF: Lexie Bennett, Scottsboro, Jr.

OF: Caroline Cartron, Hazel Green, jr

Honorable mention

P: Katie Simon, Athens, Jr.

C: Anna Carder, Athens, Jr.

IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, Fr.

IF: Alyssa Hastings, Buckhorn, So.

UT: Raegan Wall, Hazel Green, Fr.

Player of the Year

McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green

CLASS 5A

First team

P: Ella Singletary, Ardmore, So.

Second team

C: Raegan Clem, Ardmore, Sr.

OF: Bo Riley, Ardmore, Jr.

DH: Rylie Grisham, East Limestone, Sr.

Honorable mention

IF: Adelyn Ellis, Sardis, Sr.

OF: Harlee Vincent, Sardis, Sr.

CLASS 4A

First team

P: Hannah Price, Rogers, Jr.

P: Hadley Burnette, North Jackson, Sr.

IF: Mya Clark, Madison Academy, So.

OF: Chloe Chisenall, North Jackson, Sr.

DH: Ellie Partrick, Brooks, Fr.

DH: Peyton Hill, North Jackson, So.

Second team

P: Abby Lindsey, West Morgan, Fr.

P: Paityn Holder, Madison County, Sr.

C: Reagan Walter, Priceville, Sr.

IF: Mackenzie Meadows, Madison Academy, Jr.

IF: Abigail Garrison, Priceville, Sr.

IF: Emily Ahonen, Rogers, Jr.

UT: Taylor Clegg, Gordo, Sr.

Honorable mention

OF: Karly Jones, Rogers, Sr.

OF: Ja'Khia Htuchins, North Jackson, Jr.

Pitcher of the Year

Hannah Price, Rogers

Hitter of the Year

Mya Clark, Madison Academy

Coach of the Year

Kevin Thompson, North Jackson

CLASS 3A

First team

P: Lily Boswell, Plainview, So.

P: Blayne Godfrey, Danville, Fr.

IF: Elaine Puckett, Plainview, Sr.

IF: Tessa Word, Plainview, Jr.

OF: Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont, Jr.

UT: Brilee Miller, Elkmont, Sr.

Second team

IF: Caroline Brannon, Collinsville, Sr.

OF: Halle Brown, Plainview, Sr.

DH: Sophia Wills, Collinsville, So.

Player of the Year

Tessa Word, Plainview

CLASS 2A

First team

P: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

P: Kennedy Barron, Pisgah, Sr.

IF: Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville, Sr.

OF: Molly Heard, Pisgah, Jr.

OF: Lila Kate Wheeler, Pisgah, Jr.

UT: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton, So.

Second team

P: Lila Blackburn, Red Bay, Sr.

IF: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, 8th

UT: Kameryn Scales, Falkville, Sr.

Honorable mention

C: Emma Kate Wright, Mars Hill Bible, So.

Player of the Year

Kennedy Barron, Pisgah

CLASS 1A

First team

P: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, Sr.

P: Olivia Treece, Skyline, Fr.

DH: Emily Hubbard, Decatur Heritage, Sr.

Second team

P: Cana Vining, Athens Bible, So.

C: Jayla Ross, Skyline, Fr.

IF: Aidan Bellomy, Skyline, Sr.

OF: Dacey Allen, Skyline, Jr.

UT: Ava Whitmire, Lindsay Lane, Sr.

Honorable mention

OF: Kelsey Wilson, Belgreen, Sr.

Coach of the Year

Slade Bellomy, Skyline

The full list of teams can be found here.