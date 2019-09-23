Clear

Traffic alert: Lane blocked after 18-wheeler crash in Boaz

US HWY 431 and Henderson Road is blocked both directions due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 7:25 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 7:49 AM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

Lanes were blocked both directions at Henderson Road in Boaz due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to a Facebook post from Boaz Police, one northbound lane on Hwy. 431 is back open.

The tractor-trailer was carrying car scraps and lost some of its load on the road.

No one was hurt.

The incident took place about 4:30 a.m.

Crews are working to clear the crash, but heavy delays are expected.

Stay with WAAY 31 for more details as we get them.

