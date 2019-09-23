Photo Gallery 1 Images
Lanes were blocked both directions at Henderson Road in Boaz due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
According to a Facebook post from Boaz Police, one northbound lane on Hwy. 431 is back open.
The tractor-trailer was carrying car scraps and lost some of its load on the road.
No one was hurt.
The incident took place about 4:30 a.m.
Crews are working to clear the crash, but heavy delays are expected.
Stay with WAAY 31 for more details as we get them.
Related Content
- Traffic alert: Lane blocked after 18-wheeler crash in Boaz
- Wrecked 18-wheeler blocks Florence traffic
- Overturned 18-wheeler blocked traffic in Decatur
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic alert: 18-wheelers wreck near Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur
- Traffic alert: 18-wheeler overturns in southern Morgan County
- 18-wheeler wreck blocks I-65 in Cullman County
- Traffic Alert: Southbound traffic blocked at Patterson Lane in Meridianville due to wreck
- Road reopened after 18-wheeler crash
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane
Scroll for more content...