Traffic alert: Lane blocked after 18-wheeler crash in Boaz

Lanes were blocked both directions at Henderson Road in Boaz due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to a Facebook post from Boaz Police, one northbound lane on Hwy. 431 is back open.

The tractor-trailer was carrying car scraps and lost some of its load on the road.

No one was hurt.

The incident took place about 4:30 a.m.

Crews are working to clear the crash, but heavy delays are expected.

Stay with WAAY 31 for more details as we get them.