Several DeKalb County roads closed after Sunday’s severe weather

Be advised.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Several roads are closed in DeKalb County after Sunday's severe weather.

According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the following county roads are closed or damaged by flooding.

District 1

  • County Road 739
  • County Road 667
  • County Road 635
  • County Road 712
  • County Road 641
  • County Road 757

District 2

  • County Road 360
  • County Road 28
  • County Road 1986
  • County Road 388
  • County Road 33

District 3

  • County Road 39
  • County Road 51

District 4

  • County Road 44
  • County Road 143
  • County Road 92
  • County Road 695

