Several roads are closed in DeKalb County after Sunday's severe weather.
According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the following county roads are closed or damaged by flooding.
District 1
- County Road 739
- County Road 667
- County Road 635
- County Road 712
- County Road 641
- County Road 757
District 2
- County Road 360
- County Road 28
- County Road 1986
- County Road 388
- County Road 33
District 3
- County Road 39
- County Road 51
District 4
- County Road 44
- County Road 143
- County Road 92
- County Road 695
Related Content
- Several DeKalb County roads closed after Sunday’s severe weather
- Sunday evening severe weather update
- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for DeKalb County
- Snowfall closes schools in DeKalb, Marshall counties
- Sunday severe threat
- Several roads closed in Limestone County due to flooding
- Tracking the threat of severe weather Sunday
- Severe weather outbreak Sunday, strong tornadoes possible
- Severe weather outbreak expected Easter Sunday
- Severe weather outbreak likely Easter Sunday
Scroll for more content...