Several DeKalb County roads closed after Sunday’s severe weather

Several roads are closed in DeKalb County after Sunday's severe weather.

According to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the following county roads are closed or damaged by flooding.

District 1

County Road 739

County Road 667

County Road 635

County Road 712

County Road 641

County Road 757

District 2

County Road 360

County Road 28

County Road 1986

County Road 388

County Road 33

District 3

County Road 39

County Road 51

District 4