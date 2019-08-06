Several Athens businesses recognized with beautification awards

The City of Athens is making sure businesses are recognized for the beauty they bring to the city.

The Athens-Limestone Beautification Board just gave out beautification awards to several businesses and public buildings. Those honored have passed "stringent standards" and have maintained manicured and litter-free landscaping.

Below is a list from the board of the places that received the award:

· Clayton Homes

· American Leakless Company

· Limestone Health Facility

· Chick-fil-A

· Calhoun Community College

· First Presbyterian Church

· Ardmore Welcome Center

· Fairfield Inn & Suites

· Athens-Limestone Hospital

· Steelcase, Inc.

· Athens State University

· Town and Country Animal Hospital

· Limestone Chiropractic Health Center

· First National Bank

· Burger King

· Athens Police Department

· Persell Lumber and Mill Shop

· Traditions Senior Living

· Holiday Inn Express

· Hampton Inn and Suites

· Bojangles

· Garner Auction

· First Baptist Church