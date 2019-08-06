Several Athens businesses recognized with beautification awards

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The City of Athens is making sure businesses are recognized for the beauty they bring to the city.
The Athens-Limestone Beautification Board just gave out beautification awards to several businesses and public buildings. Those honored have passed "stringent standards" and have maintained manicured and litter-free landscaping.
Below is a list from the board of the places that received the award:
· Clayton Homes
· American Leakless Company
· Limestone Health Facility
· Chick-fil-A
· Calhoun Community College
· First Presbyterian Church
· Ardmore Welcome Center
· Fairfield Inn & Suites
· Athens-Limestone Hospital
· Steelcase, Inc.
· Athens State University
· Town and Country Animal Hospital
· Limestone Chiropractic Health Center
· First National Bank
· Burger King
· Athens Police Department
· Persell Lumber and Mill Shop
· Traditions Senior Living
· Holiday Inn Express
· Hampton Inn and Suites
· Bojangles
· Garner Auction
· First Baptist Church
