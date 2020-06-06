Seventh victim identified in Valhermoso Springs mass murder

All seven victims of a mass shooting that took place late Thursday night have been confirmed by authorities.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office released the name of James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur Saturday afternoon.

Benford was shot and killed along with the following six people:

Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs

Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens

Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs (GoFundMe account)

Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19, of Decatur

William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville

Juvenile, 17

The FBI Task Force from Madison County along with Huntsville agencies are assisting the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in this investigation.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrest have been announced.

A cousin of Emily Payne told WAAY 31 that that shooting happened at the residence of Tammy Muzzey.