Seven children injured after school bus crash in Lauderdale Co.

Seven children were injured from a school bus crash Monday afternoon in Lauderdale County.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 10:57 AM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 10:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Seven children were injured from a one-vehicle school bus crash at 3:35 p.m. Monday on County Road 8 about eight miles north of Florence in the Zip City Community. 

The crash occurred when the 2014 Thomas school bus drove off the road striking a ditch and tree. Six of the children have been released from Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. A seventh child was airlifted to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

The incident is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.

