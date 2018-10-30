Seven children were injured from a one-vehicle school bus crash at 3:35 p.m. Monday on County Road 8 about eight miles north of Florence in the Zip City Community.
The crash occurred when the 2014 Thomas school bus drove off the road striking a ditch and tree. Six of the children have been released from Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. A seventh child was airlifted to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
The incident is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.
Related Content
- Seven children injured after school bus crash in Lauderdale Co.
- School bus crash in Alabama kills 1, injures 11
- Lauderdale County High School football player injured during game
- Cousins killed in Lauderdale County crash
- Lauderdale County Homicide Investigation
- Lauderdale County football player severely injured during practice
- Storm damage in Lauderdale County
- Lauderdale shelter not taking animals
- Parents of Lauderdale Co. crash survivor speak out
- Durham School Services settles a lawsuit in 2016 bus crash
Scroll for more content...