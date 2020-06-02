Settling into a summer weather pattern

Wednesday starts quiet and a bit humid with temperatures in the upper 60s. A few showers and storms pop up during the afternoon and we'll even keep an isolated storm chance overnight into Thursday. Highs reach the lower 80s, but with the humidity, it'll feel as warm as the lower 90s. Thursday brings about similar weather with an increase in storm chances and a slight decrease in temperatures. Any spots that see rain won't get quite as hot thanks to the cooling effects of an afternoon storm. Also Thursday, we're tracking some remnants from thunderstorms in the Midwest. Those storms can restrengthen over North Alabama, so we'll be watching for more widespread storms as a result.

Through Friday and into the weekend, expect the hot and muggy weather to continue, complete with afternoon storms. There are also eyes on the tropics, watching Tropical Storm Cristobal (pr. krees-TOH-bahl) in the Bay of Campeche. It will meander around the Bay for the next few days before finally turning northward into the Gulf of Mexico. The official National Hurricane Center track takes in toward coastal Louisiana for the time being, but Texas to the Florida Panhandle should be monitoring the forecast. We can even see some rain from the remnants of Cristobal once it moves inland early next week! There's still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, but if you've got beach plans late this weekend or the first part of next week, you'll want to keep an ear out for changes to the forecast.